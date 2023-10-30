Although the Los Angeles Clippers crushed Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, both Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook shared high praise for the electric rookie.

Wembanyama finished the game with just 11 points and five rebounds, adding two assists, a steal and a block. But despite the poor showing from both player and club in the Clippers 123-83 shellacking of the Spurs, Leonard and Westbrook see the potential.

“He's going to be good. Once he figures out where he's going to be getting his shots and reading defenses, I think he's going to be good,” Leonard explained after the game, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“He is one of a kind, as we all know. He's going to get better each and every year, during the season, as long as he keeps focus and keeps improving this game, he'll be fine,” Westbrook echoed.

Leonard and Westbrook were both great for the Clippers in the winning effort. Leonard scored 21 points, adding three boards, four assists and two steals in just 27 minutes; Westbrook scored 19 points of his own, grabbing eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

“It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be, but how persistent we're going to be,” Victor Wembanyama mused after committing five of the team's season-worst 25 turnovers. “I wouldn't see any reason to be frustrated three games into the season, but it is a learning experience.”

The Clippers improved to 2-1 with the victory, and will look to make it two consecutive wins when the Orlando Magic are in town on Tuesday night.