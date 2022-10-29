If fans are hoping to see Kawhi Leonard play in the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon, they shouldn’t hold their breath. That, at least, seemed to be the feel on Saturday afternoon as head coach Tyronn Lue spoke with members of the media.

“I don’t know,” Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi Leonard’s status for Saturday’s practice. “Just continue to do his rehab. We don’t know if he’s playing or not tomorrow yet either, but I don’t think so today.”

Clippers guard Norman Powell was also asked about Kawhi Leonard’s status for Sunday’s game, but said he hadn’t spoken with his teammate yet.

“I haven’t seen Kawhi besides today,” Powell said. “Haven’t really talked to him. He’s been with the training staff. I would assume he’s doing okay. I don’t really know much outside of that.”

The Clippers embarked on their two-game Oklahoma City trip hoping he could get a few games under his belt as he returns from a torn ACL. Unfortunately, the team sent him back home before he could play in either game, citing his injury status as ‘right knee injury management.’

While the Clippers are unsure of Leonard’s status, they do know who they’ll have available for Sunday. Paul George, who missed the first game vs. the Thunder, returned for the second and is set to lead the team vs. the Pelicans.

Following Thursday night’s game, George said the Clippers needed to take a better approach to practice which, in turn, would reflect their gameplay.

“I think we could have just went a little harder, challenge ourselves a little more,” George said, per Andrew Greif. “I think we got to give T-Lue that, give him that approach that we need to practice. Because I know he is doing based on our bodies and managing our health but I think we got to practice how we play and I think we can get a lot out of just giving a little bit more effort in practice.

George, who was limited in Thursday’s game, is expected to have that workload increased for Sunday’s game.

Marcus Morris, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons, was available for Clippers practice on Saturday and is expected to return to the lineup against the Pelicans.

On the Pelicans side, Zion Williamson is questionable with a hip injury that caused him to miss New Orleans’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Brandon Ingram, who was been in the NBA’s concussion protocol, didn’t travel with the Pelicans on this road trip and is not expected to play.