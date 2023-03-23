A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost a tough one on Tuesday. After a hard-fought battle, LA fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 101-100. The loss was also compounded by the fact that Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann both got involved in a now-controversial incident with a referee, which led to a rare Kawhi tech as well as an ejection for Mann.

Before anything else, here is the incident in question:

Kawhi gets a tech, Terance Mann gets two and the ejection 😳 pic.twitter.com/tlfSHS3TTH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 22, 2023

First of all, it’s not every day that you see Kawhi Leonard that animated. It’s even less of an occurrence that the Clippers superstar gets whistled for a technical foul, so you know that he was clearly incensed by the non-call. Mann then complained to the referee, who obviously didn’t like what he heard from the Clippers forward. It only took him a couple of seconds before calling a second tech on Mann, which then led to the latter’s ejection from the game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fans weren’t happy about this whole incident, with power-tripping allegations being thrown in the direction of the whistle-happy referee. True enough, the NBA has decided to act on the controversy and has now decided to backtrack on the ref’s heat-of-the-moment call on Terance Mann:

Terance Mann's (LAC) second technical foul (4:24, 2nd qtr) from the game on 3/21/23 has been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 23, 2023

This only means that Mann will no longer have to pay a fine for his second tech and his ejection, but the Clippers stud will still need to dig into his pocket to cover the fine for the first one. Nevertheless, the fact that his second tech was rescinded won’t have any impact on the outcome of the game whatsoever. It just proves that the referee was wrong in ejecting Mann, and the league has pretty much owned up to his mistake.