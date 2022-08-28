Clippers fans will be fired up with latest John Wall update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to put together a bounce back campaign when the 2022-23 season rolls around. They struggled with injuries all throughout the 2021-22 season, but still managed to qualify for the Play-In tournament in the Western Conference. Despite that, they flamed out of the tournament and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

There’s a lot to look forward to this upcoming season, though. For starters, Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge will return to the court after missing most of the previous season. Leonard spent the entire campaign recovering from a torn ACL, while George dealt with several different ailments that limited him to only 31 games.

Another key piece of the Clippers season could end up being John Wall. Wall has only played in 40 games over the past three seasons, but he figures to be L.A.’s starting point guard when the upcoming season starts. Wall hasn’t played in awhile, which is a bit concerning, but from the sounds of it, Wall should be good to go when the season starts, and this latest update on his status should get Clippers fans everywhere excited to see what he can do on the court.

“Speaking of Wall: I’m told by a spy or two who has seen him working out in Miami that the former All-Star guard, who sat out all of last season until the Rockets finally came to terms with him a buyout in July, has looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers.” – Marc Stein

This is certainly an encouraging update on Wall. If the Clippers can get both Leonard and George back on the court, combined with the addition of Wall, they could be a very dangerous team in the Western Conference. After a struggle-filled 2021-22 season, it looks like the Clippers are finally back in contention for a championship.