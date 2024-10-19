The Los Angeles Clippers closed their 2024-25 NBA preseason campaign with a 113-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 13. LA has gotten the chance to evaluate their talent since making moves ahead of training camp. Former 2021 first-round pick and Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones was one player who caught the Clippers' eye.

Kai Jones has impressed the Clippers, and as a result, they are converting him to a two-way contract, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Jones performed admirably during his brief preseason stint. On Oct. 8, he amassed 13 points and grabbed five rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets. Then, he broke out for eight points, six rebounds, and a whopping five blocks on Oct 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He put on another strong performance in LA's Oct. 14 Dallas Mavericks game with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Jones started his career with the Hornets when they selected him with their 19th overall pick. However, the former Texas Longhorn struggled to find his footing. Jones averaged just 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds during his first two years. Hopefully, he can experience a resurgence with the Clippers.

Los Angeles is navigating other roster challenges despite the growth they have seen from players in preseason. Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined to start the season amid a setback in his knee injury recovery.

Tyron Lue explained more about Leonard's status, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly:

“He felt good, he looked good, the swelling was down,” Tyronn Lue said on Thursday evening before the game. “Everything was going in the right direction. So he had worked hard to get to that point, and then once you start playing, you never know what's going to happen. But he was in position, we thought in the right position to go forward and it was a setback, so that was unfortunate.”

Hopefully, Leonard will undergo a speech recovery as the Clippers start the regular season.