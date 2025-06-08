Los Angeles Dodgers fans are not conditioned to worrying in June. No matter what adversity afflicts this ballclub, it perpetually cruises toward a playoff berth. Talent and organizational savvy comprise arguably the most well-run organization in the sport. The 2024 World Series champions are sporting cracks in their armor, however. There is no reason to sound the alarms quite yet, but Saturday's 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals is bringing to light just how mortal LA looks right now.

The perennially shorthanded pitching staff is desperate for help, with Tony Gonsolin joining Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and 10 other Dodgers hurlers on the injured list. So, one can imagine how frustrating it is for the team to waste a masterful outing by Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits in six scoreless innings. Despite amassing nine hits, LA's only run came courtesy of a Ryan Helsley wild pitch in the ninth.

The team is 1-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the last two games, perfectly illustrating what has gone wrong most in this road series. Nolan Arenado secured the walk-off win for St. Louis, hitting a high fly ball that landed in left field. Since bombarding the New York Yankees last weekend, the Dodgers have lost five out of their last seven games. If the San Diego Padres can beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, they will move into a tie for first place in the grueling National League West.

Manager Dave Roberts knows the team cannot afford to squander opportunities, especially when considering the massive injury tornado that is sweeping up so many of his players.

Dodgers have to press on

“The way things are going right now, our margin is small and we've got to find a way to capitalize on whatever opportunities we do have,” the two-time World Series-winning skipper told reporters after the game, per SportsNet LA.

Article Continues Below

Ideally, the Dodgers will be at full strength when October hits, but they have to get there first. Again, there is no need to panic, but the NL might be deeper than fans even realized. In addition to the Padres, the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Cardinals are all breathing down the champs' neck. Although Roberts and his club know how to successfully navigate a depleted pitching staff, the lineup has to consistently perform.

Roberts: "The way things are going right now, our margin is small and we've got to find a way to capitalize on whatever opportunities we do have." pic.twitter.com/OTAgERuA4V — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is currently in a noticeable slump. Though, with future Hall of Famers Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts leading the way, and multiple other threats further down in the batting order, a resurgence seems inevitable.

Franchise legend Clayton Kershaw will take the mound on Sunday, as the Dodgers (38-27) try to avoid their second series sweep since May 18.