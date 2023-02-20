The Los Angeles Clippers had an impressive trade deadline, adding a few different pieces that will surely be important for the team down the stretch as they chase a championship. While they did fail to acquire a true point guard, the organization now has one after Russell Westbrook agreed to sign with the Clips on Monday after reaching a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Paul George openly recruited Russ to the team last week after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped him off to Salt Lake City at the deadline. Clearly, the front office listened. And by the sounds of it, Clippers fans are ecstatic about Westbrook joining forces with Kawhi Leonard and PG.

Russell Westbrook YOU are a LA Clipper — ‘79 CHAMPS 🏆 (@russsexuaIity) February 20, 2023

The funniest outcome of the Russell Westbrook saga would be the Clippers winning the NBA Finals — Josh (@APELLsauce) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook after he drops 40 on the Lakers in a Clippers jersey pic.twitter.com/qcwfhhFxKF — BROWN (@TGr8BrwnHope) February 20, 2023

Even Clipper Darrell is excited:

WELCOME @RussWest44 to the @LAClippers!!! .. When I say Russell … u say WESTBROOK!!! … RUSSELL!!! pic.twitter.com/Z84DtTROTS — Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) February 20, 2023

Westbrook isn’t going to come in and be a superstar for the Clippers, but he gives them versatility. Despite his struggles with the Black and Gold at times, Russ is a solid talent who can score, facilitate, and rebound. Before the Lakers parted ways with him, Westbrook was actually playing well in a bench role, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 dimes, and 6.2 boards per night.

More likely than not, Lue will put Russ in the second unit and let him cook. His experience playing with George from their days in OKC should help, too.

With Terance Mann absolutely thriving at the moment, it only makes sense for Russell Westbrook to be one of LA’s bench weapons for the time being. But, he could start games in the near future. The most important thing though is the presence of a seasoned PG who can impact the game in a variety of ways. That’s absolutely huge for this franchise given their aspirations.

If the Clippers stay healthy, this is a scary team come playoff time and could very well be a contender to make it out of the West.