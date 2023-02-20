Russell Westbrook will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after finalizing a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook went to the Jazz in a three-way trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The guard was never expected to remain in Utah because of the Jazz’s desire to focus on their younger players, though they told him he would be welcome if he reported to the team.

Russell Westbrook took some extra time before finalizing the buyout of the remainder of his $47 million expiring contract and making the decision on his next team. The former Lakers point guard reportedly talked with the Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards about a deal. There seemed to be some initial hesitation on the part of the Clippers, but multiple players vouched for him publicly after the trade deadline. According to Woj, Clippers management became more interested in bringing in Russ after several conversations with him.

“Those discussions centered on Westbrook’s willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness, sources said,” Woj writes.

Westbrook has links to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and had some success with the Wizards, but LA offers a legitimate chance of competing for a title. The guard also doesn’t have to move anywhere and will be playing his home games in the same building as he was before. Furthermore, he played with Paul George on the Oklahoma City Thunder, so there’s a rapport there. George was one of the Clippers who publicly stated a desire to sign him.

The question now is just what kind of role the Clippers will give him after making notable changes to their rotation ahead of the deadline. LA sent out John Wall, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard while bringing in Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee. Will Terance Mann continue to start at point guard? Or will the Clippers give that job to Westbrook? Who will close games for them?

The Lakers decided to move Russell Westbrook to the bench this season, and he had some success in spurts. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. Of course, his lack of shooting and poor decision-making was still a problem, especially in crunch time, and there were times where he was benched in clutch situations.

In the right role, this very well could work out for LA. The Clippers could use the injection of playmaking and ability to attack the rim. But Tyronn Lue will have to find the right balance to make this work.

LA is currently 33-28, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.