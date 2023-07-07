In what was a weaker free NBA free agency class this offseason, Russell Westbrook was one of the most decorated players available as an unrestricted free agent. Traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz and then signing a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after being bought out, Westbrook's intentions were to remain with the Clippers on a new deal.

He got his wish during free agency, as Westbrook and Los Angeles agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract. A team with high title aspirations, Westbrook's return was necessary in order for the Clippers to potentially reach their full potential. Playing a full season with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles is hopeful that their All-Star trio will separate themselves from other teams in the Western Conference.

On Friday, the Clippers officially announced Westbrook's new contract and team president Lawrence Frank gave his statement on the nine-time All-Star and former league MVP returning this offseason.

“In the two months Russ spent with the team, he was everything we hoped he would be and more,” Frank stated in the team's press release. “He made a huge impact on the court, with his play, and off it, with the urgency, intensity and professionalism he brings to the gym on a daily basis.”

Now 34 years old, Westbrook played in a total of 21 games for the Clippers during the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range. Looking confident and comfortable with the Clippers, Westbrook really made his presence felt in all the games he started for Los Angeles.

Unlike his time with the Lakers, where they looked to fit him into a certain box and mold, the Clippers allowed Westbrook to play freely. This is who Westbrook has been his entire career and one of the reasons why he played so well with this team late in the season.

While they lost in the Western Conference Finals with him as their starting point guard, the Clippers know what kind of player Russell Westbrook is and the kind of impact he can bring to their organization. Now getting a full season in Los Angeles, the future Hall of Famer is looking to help take the Clippers to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.