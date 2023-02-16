After a week of flirtation, the Los Angeles Clippers and veteran guard Russell Westbrook have “begun conversations,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Law Murray.

Charania adds that the Clippers received permission to talk to Westbrook, who is still under contract with the Utah Jazz while the two parties engage in buyout discussions. The former MVP was sent to the Jazz in a trade deadline deal between Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curiously, if the Clippers and Westbrook should decide that they’re a fit for one another, Westbrook will have set himself up to play for the Lakers — his former team’s — intracity rival.

It’s no guarantee that the two parties will come to an agreement, of course. Although All-Star forward Paul George has openly advocated for L.A. to sign Westbrook, this is the first time the Clippers front office has demonstrated an overt interest in signing the former MVP. To add, although the rumors about Westbrook being problematic in the Lakers locker room have yet to be corroborated, it would be foolhardy to presume that the Clippers completely ignored them.

Nonetheless, as Westbrook looks around the league, there are few teams that are as solid of a fit as the Clippers. Not only does Clippers head coach Ty Lue value true point guards that know how to facilitate, but Westbrook would be surrounded by a combination of perimeter shooting and defense that he hasn’t had with his last few teams.

If any team can mask his flaws and play to his strengths, it’s the one that he’s talking to right now.