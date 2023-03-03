The Los Angeles Clippers dropped to 0-4 since the NBA All-Star break, with their latest loss coming against the Golden State Warriors in stunning fashion thanks to a huge second-half collapse in which they got outscored 70-35. The Clippers are also 0-4 since adding Russell Westbrook, all of which have come with him as the team’s starting point guard.

In four appearances so far, Westbrook has averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. He’s also averaging 4.2 turnovers per game.

We decided to ask NBA Twitter what the fixes are for this Clippers team that has been severely underwhelming.

What’s the fix for this Clippers team? — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 3, 2023

With the Clippers’ fourth straight loss coming out of the All-Star break, NBA Twitter went off on both the team and the addition of Russell Westbrook.

Let Russ be Russ ! You can’t sign the greatest playmaker in the league and not let him be himself — Peter Gibran (@peter_gibran) March 3, 2023

Firing everyone trading everyone and banning farbod esnaashari from staples center and the practice facility https://t.co/6mt8yL8TdL — bones hyland propaganda (@Clippers_IQ) March 3, 2023

go back into the past and not trade their whole future for Paul George. https://t.co/yRXvkM3U4i — T (@lakerstjr) March 3, 2023

Did you see the body language tonight by our big names? Very disappointing night and season. I am glad I decided not to renew my season seats. 20+ years being a fan – this just sucks — Simon Mashian (@SimonMashLA) March 3, 2023

All the soft skills you can think of. Effort, energy, leadership, accountability, heart etc etc — Victor Rodriguez (@vrod_777) March 3, 2023

complete overhaul Kawhi is the only one safe https://t.co/lLSVA5K8MH — 𝕷𝕵⁵ 🌴 (@LockdownJalen) March 3, 2023

Start Mann instead of Morris or Gordon. Russ

Mann

PG

Kawhi

Zubac Bones/EG

EG/Powell

Powell/Batum

Morris

Plumlee So much more versatility w/ Mann starting. He attacks the boards, puts pressure on the ball & I trust his jumper if he’s left open as well. — Nurarihyon 🦦 (@kingofallyokai) March 3, 2023

Paul george not being allergic to driving the paint. Like, daym man, if I wanted talent that just shot 3's, I'd go pay Steve novak 45 million. — Sam (@Sfh986) March 3, 2023

Not starting Marcus Morris and fire Ty lue — LFG Clippers ❤️💙 (@ClipperNation16) March 3, 2023

Nothing lol — jeric (@JericJasper) March 3, 2023

Last season on March 3, the Clippers held a 34-31 record. This season on March 3, the Clippers hold a 33-32 record and are currently the seventh seed. The team that played almost the entirety of the season without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has a better record through 65 games than this current team.

After the game, Russell Westbrook said he believes the Clippers are remaining mentally tough despite the loss to the Warriors extending the losing streak to four.

“Definitely,” said Westbrook. “I mean me just being here, I know we haven’t won one yet but mentally a lot of veterans, a lot of guys that been in the league some time and we got to stick together. That’s all we can do at this point, get ready. Good thing about this league is you get a chance to play quickly. We got a game tomorrow, so turn the page and get ready to go tomorrow.”

The Clippers have a quick turnaround with another game Friday night against the Sacramento Kings. With it being the second-night of a back-to-back set, Kawhi Leonard will not play against the Kings. Paul George, who has been dealing with a flare-up in his knee, will see how he feels in the morning ahead of the Kings game.