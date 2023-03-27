Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley created a meme that will last forever.

Beverley scored on LeBron James to seal the Sunday road win for the Bulls over the Lakers and proceeded to hit the four-time champion with a “too small” taunt afterwards that set the NBA world on fire.

It was a monumental moment not only because it was LeBron’s first game back, but Beverley of all people did it to him and got revenge on the Lakers in the process.

The former Lakers guard was asked about the viral moment after the game and went on to state that he does it to everybody and was just having fun.

“I do it to everybody, we’re just having fun, getting lost in the game,” Beverley said. “We’re not construction workers. We’re not guys that have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re professional basketball players.

“It’s all about having fun and that’s what we try to do. That’s what I try to do.”

Beverley certainly had a lot of fun as he went one step closer to fulfilling his hopes of knocking the Lakers out of playoff contention.

For now, the Lakers are still ninth with a 37-38 record but are just one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks who are 11th. The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, have the same record as Los Angeles but sit in 10th due to the tiebreaker.

With LeBron and company facing Pat Bev and the Bulls again on Wednesday, another defeat could end up becoming disastrous for the Lakers while pushing Chicago further up the East for playoff contention.