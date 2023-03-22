Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

LOS ANGELES — Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers suffered an apparent leg injury during Tuesday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. George was carted out of Crypto.com Arena, laying on the back of the cart with his right leg extended out. He also had crutches, which he used to get to his car upon leaving the cart.

The Clippers star suffered the injury on a defensive rebound with about 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Lu Dort fouled George, and George’s right leg appeared to hyperextend upon landing.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

Paul George limped off with the assistance of Clippers staff members, an arm around each as he hobbled off the court.

Paul George limps to the locker room after taking some kind of hit on the rebound with Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/O7BGwo5Ny0 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

“I saw it, but he’s still being re-evaluated, but I did see it,” head coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. “I didn’t even know it looked like that until Dahntay [Jones] showed me.”

Kawhi Leonard said he thought George was simply hit in the face, but quickly understood it was more once he stayed down on the court.

“Next man up,” Kawhi Leonard said. “We’ll see. Like I said, we got a group of guys that still wanna win, love to play basketball, so we’ll see what happens.”

Sources close to Paul George expressed significant concern to ClutchPoints about the leg injury after the game. One person put up both hands with two fingers crossed on each hand when asked about the Clippers star’s injury.

A source familiar with the situation told ClutchPoints that Paul George is tentatively expected to undergo an MRI on Wednesday due to having to wait for the swelling in his knee to subside.

Wednesday morning, Shams Charania confirmed the concern about a “serious injury.”

“He left the arena on crutches, in a cart… there’s real concern within the Clippers that this is a serious injury” 😬@ShamsCharania on Paul George leaving the game in 4th quarter with a leg injury#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/MbHyvDzWWz — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 22, 2023

With just nine games remaining and a 38-35 record, the injury comes at an absolute worst time for the Clippers. The Clippers, who currently sit at the fifth spot in the Western Conference, would need to continue to pile up wins in order to avoid falling to the play-in tournament.

The Clippers will face the Thunder again on Thursday night, where there will be tons of questions surrounding Paul George.