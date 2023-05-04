James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Clippers star Paul George has commented on his development as a player over his career to date, comparing PG-24 to PG-13 on his podcast.

PG-24, of course, refers to George during the early days of his career, when he wore that jersey number while playing for the Indiana Pacers. Four seasons into his NBA life, he made the change to number 13, which he’s stuck with ever since.

On Podcast P with Paul George, the Clippers star talked about the difference between the two incarnations of George as a player – the first being PG-24, the second PG-13.

“PG-24 just wanted to destroy you on both ends and had the endurance…Now, going against that version, I’m way more gifted offensively than I was PG-24.”

George didn’t take long to become a very good player in the league, averaging 17.4 points per game in just his third season and jumping up to 21.7 in his final year as PG-13. His overall numbers, however, point to the fact that he’s a far more well-rounded player now than he was then.

Gifted as he was in his early years, George’s shooting percentages never crept above the low 40s and he maxed out at 4.1 assists per game. Compare that to his time as a Clipper, in which his shooting percentages have hovered closer to mid 40s and he has averaged over five assists per game in each of his last three seasons.

Nowadays, George’s biggest problem is his ability to stay on the floor. In his four seasons with the Clippers, he’s managed 56 games or less in every regular season, and his absence has been a big reason for their inability to get past the first round of the NBA Playoffs the last couple of years. The detrimental impact of his absence on his team, however, is testament to George’s comments that PG-24 would likely take PG-13 to town in a one-on-one matchup.