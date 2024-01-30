Will one of LA's vintage red jerseys return in late 2024?

The Los Angeles Clippers are amid a super run at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. LA is 30-15 and sits fourth in the Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have impressed with their play. Yet, their Clippers jerseys may for the 2024-25 season could be more impressive.

The Clippers could reunite with their vintage red jerseys

Los Angeles boasted several iterations of red jerseys before Paul George joined the team. The red uniforms seemed to be a fan favorite. Fortunately, George revealed hints of a red ensemble return in the coming season after his podcast cohost said he missed them.

“I know, something [is] in store for you next season,” George replied to Jackie Long on Podcast P, presented by Wave Entertainment+Sports. Long then asked George if the jerseys were coming back to which he replied, “Maybe…they fire too! It's going to be the favorite for sure.”

The Clippers not only want to dominate on the court, but they want to do it in style. LA's new uniforms would be a great addition to the team's new Intuit Dome arena. In the meantime, the star-studded squad looks to win a championship.

Los Angeles went on a cold streak after trading for James Harden. However, the time is finding its groove and winning on both sides of the floor. Paul George has been a major factor in the team's success.

The 33-year-old averages 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game through the first part of the 2023-24 season. He forms an unstoppable dynamic with Kawhi Leonard, who averages nearly identical numbers.

Leonard signed a contract extension that will take him through the 2026-27 season. Despite the heavy modern investment in the Clippers, they have plenty of future opportunities to be excited about.