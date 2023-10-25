The Los Angeles Clippers have plenty of potential. The primary concern has been injuries for this team though. Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance if LA wants to compete in the talented Western Conference. Paul George recently said he's “locked in” for the 2023-24 season though.

“Year 14, I'm focused. I'm locked in to what the goal is,” George said on his podcast Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I ain't won one yet. The main goal, that's all I want at the end of the day is to be able to say I'm a champion.”

George echoed a similar sentiment when asked about Kawhi Leonard's mindset heading into the new campaign.

“He's locked in,” George continued. “The most disappointing thing about it all is that, you prepare a whole year, you prepare the whole offseason. And to not get a chance to at least attempt to get a trophy, attempt to win a championship due to injuries, that's like the most disappointing thing about it all.”

Paul George preparing for big 2023-24 season

The Clippers have built a quality roster. They may be overlooked to an extent, but Los Angeles is going to compete if injuries don't derail their season. LA's success begins with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Although the Clippers have been linked to James Harden for most of the offseason and into the preseason, they are already good enough to play a competitive brand of basketball. George and Leonard are two of the best players in the NBA and are more than capable of leading a team to a deep playoff run.

It's unfortunate that health has been so problematic for a team with sky high potential. Perhaps 2023-24 will be the season that both Leonard and George stay on the court and lead the Clippers to new heights.