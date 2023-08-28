Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently made major headlines by claiming that he is the greatest point guard of all time over Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George is chiming in on the debate, giving props to both Curry and Johnson, reports Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Magic Johnson is the GOAT in what he did in his era… Steph Curry revolutionized the point guard position… There’s gonna be people that come after Steph that challenge his legacy.” Paul George spoke on the recent PG GOAT debate 👀 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/niZA4gQ1nt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

“Nobody's wrong…Magic Johnson is the goat in his era, at his size, the way he could play-make, the way he could create, the way he saw the floor, whereas, Steph Curry revolutionized the point guard position, to where now we see shooting point guards.”

Paul George says both Magic Johnson and Steph Curry can be viewed as greats and the current landscape of debates is ‘annoying' because it pits players against each other too often. George says what Johnson did and what Curry did should both be respected, and that is where the debate should end.

It is a practical take from George, one that makes sense given the fact that he is in the NBA. Most players will probably side with George in the fact that all the greats should be respected, as players would know best about how much talent is required to be considered amongst guys like Curry and Johnson.

The debate of who is the greatest point guard of all time will continue to rage on now that Stephen Curry publicly claimed that he is better than Magic Johnson. Nevertheless, both players are going to be remembered as being two of the best point guards to ever lace them up.