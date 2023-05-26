Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George has partnered with BetterHelp to give up to $3 million in free therapy. George and BetterHelp, which is the largest online therapy platform, also hope to increase awareness while providing access to resources to help with mental health. I was recently able to talk to George about his mental health journey and partnership with BetterHelp in an interview.

Paul George discusses mental health, BetterHelp partnership

Paul George is passionate about mental health which led to him deciding to partner with BetterHelp.

“I think just bringing awareness,” George told me about the partnership. “A lot of people don’t know where to go to, who to talk to, it might be a cost factor. So bringing free therapy to people, being a resource was the mindset behind the collab and the partnership.”

George also happens to be one of the best players in the NBA. Although the Clippers dealt with injuries during the 2022-23 season, the future is bright for the team if they can stay healthy. With high expectations and injury trouble comes adversity though, and Paul George recognizes just how important mental health is when it comes to sports.

“I think the game is honestly 90 percent mental,” George said. “The rest is the God-given talent of what we’ve been gifted. But the game is all internal, we’ve been doing it for so long now that… it’s just who we are at this point… anytime that we can think the game through or even just get away from the game mentally that will only make us better as athletes.”

Why place a strict focus on mental health?

Mental health still tends to get overlooked at times. I asked Paul George what led to him deciding to place such a strict focus on his mental health.

“It’s just a natural cross-over,” George stated. “I work so hard on my body that I need to work just as hard on my mental. That’s just where the mindset came about of just trying to better myself all the way through.”

Paul George and BetterHelp are working together to accomplish amazing things. The Clippers’ star will look to continue working hard on and off the court.