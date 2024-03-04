Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George might still be in search of his first NBA championship, but he has already attained quite the public persona. It is one so prolific that Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Nicki Minaj wanted to do business with him.
“You know what’s funny, this was maybe like a year or two ago, Nicki Minaj reached out for me to be in her music video,” the nine-time All-Star said on Podcast P with Paul George. His co-host Jackie Long jumped all over this admission, letting his curiosity run wild.
“To play the lover?” he asked, to which George responded, “I don’t know, I looked at Daniela, Daniela looked at me, ay, I ain’t going to be able to do it. I’m playing she was excited about the opportunity too but I declined. I think at the time it was just scheduling conflict.”
What could have been. The 33-year-old said he would have gladly committed to being a part of the video if his schedule allowed for it, given Minaj's vast accomplishments in the industry. Perhaps the two can try to make something happen again some time in the future. That is not his concern now, though.
It is NBA Finals or bust for the supremely talented Clippers, who are in fourth place and currently trail the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder by two and a half games. Paul George recently returned after missing a couple games with a knee injury but struggled in Sunday's 89-88 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves (15 points on 5-of-16 shooting). His continued availability is far more crucial with Russell Westbrook out with a fractured hand.
If George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the rest of the Clippers can emerge victorious in an unforgiving West this postseason, then the demand for PG will surely increase across the entire music and entertainment industry.