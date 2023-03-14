Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Paul George is one of the best two-way players in the league today. That has always been the Los Angeles Clippers’ claim to fame: he was an elite defender dating back to his days in Indiana. His MVP campaign in 2019 hinged on his two-way prowess. However, George made a bonkers claim that had many fans confused. In a recent episode of his podcast, Paul George put himself on his all-time starting five of two-way players in the league.

Paul George's top 5 two-way players in NBA history: 🏀 Gary Payton

🏀 Kevin Garnett

🏀 Himself

🏀 Hakeem Olajuwon

🏀 Michael Jordan What are your thoughts on his list? pic.twitter.com/KTGhESVBQ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2023

Paul George’s all-time two-way players starting vive include Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, himself, Kevin Garnett, and Hakeem Olajuwon. When asked about why he put himself on the list, the Clippers star simply said: “Healthy and locked in I think I’m up there with the best to play both ends”.

Confidence is an NBA player’s best asset, and the Clippers star’s belief in himself fueled his success in the NBA. That being said, NBA Twitter still relentlessly clowned Paul George’s bold claim. Some of the jabs referenced George’s comments last week about settling into a “supporting actor” role.

Paul George when he announced his lineup: pic.twitter.com/bcx4KxFHq2 — boredjesse (@boredjesse) March 13, 2023

😂😂😂 dude said he knows he can’t be that guy to lead a team to a chip but somehow he’s the best two way SF in HISTORY???😭😭 — Bill (@king_moodyy) March 13, 2023

So he underhyped himself last week now he overhyping himself lmao — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) March 13, 2023

Other fans pointed out that George’s teammate on the Clippers perhaps has a better argument than him: Kawhi Leonard. During his prime, Leonard was one of the fiercest defenders in the league, and was a terrifying threat to the offense. Leonard has one DPOY to his name and was consistently on the All-Defense teams before his injury.

You literally play with a SF that would be ahead of you on this list — D-Free (@DFreeDBZHD) March 13, 2023

Kawhi whenever he sees who is listed at SFpic.twitter.com/U0ca5EImMI — Richard Head (@ColonelHeadIV) March 13, 2023

Kawhi and Pippen are better 2-way players than PG — Mark Wigfall (@meazysportsmave) March 13, 2023

Take himself out and put his teammate kawhi on or kobe and we good respect the confidence tho — JD13 (@jmi1323) March 13, 2023

Regardless of your thoughts on George’s list, his confidence in himself is remarkable, and is a good sign for Clippers fans. You’d much rather have a player believe in himself and hype himself up rather than a player that is not confident at all. We’ll see if PG13 can back up his talk in the postseason.