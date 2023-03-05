The Los Angeles Clippers are just 33-33, having lost their last five games despite encouraging play from the addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook. However, while the Clippers have underwhelmed throughout the season, All-Star forward Paul George remains confident.

“You see the big picture of what we can be and what we will be,” George tells Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

“I still believe we’re gonna be a tough team to beat in seven games. And these tough losses can be lessons learned, just how to close out, we haven’t done it yet; I’m sure we’ll get to it. And when we do, we’ll be comfortable and confident in these moments.”

Currently ranked 8th in the Western Conference standings, the Clippers will need to finish the season strong to ensure that they make the playoffs. As George notes, closing out games will be major, with three of their last five losses by fewer than 10 points and two games being decided in overtime.

Of course, having two-way studs Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell healthy will also go a long way towards L.A. achieving the type of success that they want as well. Together, Kawhi and Powell average a combined 39.6 points per game in 2022-23. They’re also both shooting at least 41.0 percent from 3-point range this season.

Having them playing the heavy minutes that have been given to guard Eric Gordon, a useful though aging playmaker, would be a literal game-changer.

Fully healthy, with a couple of more months to both build their chemistry and refine their play in close games, beating the Clippers four times in seven games will be a difficult task for any team.