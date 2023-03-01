When people progress on a career path, they start to realize certain things along the way. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George isn’t any different in this regard.

At the beginning of his career, George was the man during his days with the Indiana Pacers, the player looked upon to lead the team to the promised-land. Upon being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, he realized he wasn’t going to be the man there, but it was a role he learned to embrace. The same can be said about his time with the Clippers.

Appearing on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Paul George discussed the transformation from alpha to supporting actor, and how important his acceptance is if the Clippers are to capture an elusive NBA championship.

Along with the honest admission about being the man, George details the times playing with the Thunder alongside Russell Westbrook, who’s ironically his teammate in Los Angeles currently, and what it’s like to play with Kawhi Leonard.

What George says during the podcast strikes a chord as far as humility goes. After being in the alpha role in Indiana, he could have been selfish and say he should be the guy with the Thunder and Clippers. Instead, he said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to give his club the best chance to win games. In other words, George is all about being the best teammate, not the best player.

That’s a hard admission to make for lots of people, but George learned it was necessary if he wanted a chance to win a title. With the Clippers, he has that opportunity, and we’ll all find out what he and his teammates do with it.