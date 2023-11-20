Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers said the team's struggles are frustrating, but believes the team will figure out how to make it work.

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled as of late, going 1-5 since acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, and while Paul George admitted that the team is frustrated with the results, he said that the team is enjoying the process of working out the problems and believes that they will achieve their potential after a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“Speaking for myself, I mean obviously frustrated losing six games, especially with the talent, the guys we have in the locker room. It's frustrating,” Paul George said on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “As much as we're positive and we're optimistic, and we truly believe it'll work, no one likes being out there competing and coming up with a loss. But the beauty in this team honestly is we're enjoying this process. And the reason why we're not boiling over and not shaking the locker room up, we honestly enjoy trying to figure this out. We realize the big picture of what this will be if all four of us can pull this off and bring this together and do something special. And we believe it's gonna happen, like we're gonna figure this out at some point. I thought that Denver game was the best that we've looked, and the best that we've played, and we had spurts and stretches of dominating. The reason this team was assembled, I thought we showed glimpses of what it looks like when it works.”

The Clippers are currently 4-7 on the season after picking up their first win with James Harden over the Houston Rockets. They will try to start a winning streak on Monday on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. A win would show the Clippers are making real progress with the new-look squad.