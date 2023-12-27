The James Harden effect on full display.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are back to their winning ways. After a two-game slump, the Clippers restored order and calmed their fans down by taking care of business Tuesday night with a 113-104 victory at home over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. Harden led the way for the Clips with 29 points, and in the process, ensured that a particular immaculate Los Angeles record would remain unblemished (via Stat Muse).

James Harden tonight: 29 PTS

6 REB

8 AST

2 STL

6-12 3P Clippers are undefeated when Harden has a 25-point game this season. https://t.co/jtdFtoV2Bc — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 27, 2023

The Clippers have won 10 of their last 12 games, a stretch that also saw them win nine contests in a row before faltering at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder last Thursday which was followed by a loss to the Boston Celtics a day after. Harden did not score more than 23 points in either of those losses. It is also worth noting that Kawhi Leonard missed the Thunder, Celtics, and Hornets games because of a left hip contusion.

The early portions of Harden's stint with the Clippers in the 2023-24 NBA season were rough, but Los Angeles has seemingly figured out how to best run the team with the former league Most Valuable Player in the mix. The Clippers are arguably the best team in the league since the start of December, with Harden proving to be a major weapon for them despite concerns about his fit and motivation.

Over the last 12 Clipper games, Harden has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, while posting a fantastic 67.7 true shooting percentage and 60.5 effective field goal percentage.

The rejuvenated Clippers will be taking on Ja Morant and the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at home.