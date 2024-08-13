PJ Tucker is known for three things in the league. A journeyman, sharpshooter, and sneakerhead were all things that were synonymous to him. Now, another adjective could fit his description well and that's being a veteran since he joined Tyronn Lue's Los Angeles Clippers. After years of teaming up with guys like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the like, is his retirement looming?

The Clippers are the home to the fourth-oldest player in the league. Only LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Taj Gibson are older than PJ Tucker. Obviously, a big lingering question is always going to be about his retirement. While it is looming, he posits that he can still give his all while playing for Tyronn Lue and alongside Kawhi Leonard. He outlined this desire in his latest radio appearance on SiriusXM NBA.

“Honestly, I don't know. I am going to let my body tell me. I do my best to be healthy pretty much my entire career and I still feel pretty good. You know, I'm just like letting it play out. Once my body tells me, I'm thinking that I'll do it. A lot of the guys that I used to play with retired too early and tried to make a comeback. I don't want to be one of those guys. Once I'm done and hang it up, I want to be done. I'm going to make sure that I get it all in at that point,” the elite sharpshooter declared.

PJ Tucker considers retiring, but not with the Clippers

In his latest run with the Clippers, Tucker was able to play in 31 games. He also knocked down 37.1% of his three-pointers. All of those efforts, despite his age, helped stretch the floor for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.

But, his desire did not match with what happened which is why he ended up playing for Tyronn Lue. If Tucker's heart was to be followed, he would have retired with the Miami Heat.

“Honestly, I didn't want to leave. I expressed that I didn't want to leave. But with their situation and their not wanting to be hard-capped, I knew it was going to be a possibility. My family is still there. So I obviously wanted to be there, but it didn't work out. I thought I was going to retire in Miami. But I don't fault them at all. I understand they didn't want to be hard-capped and wanted to be able to make moves later,” the Clippers veteran noted.