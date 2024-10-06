Heading into this season, everyone is concerned about LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard's knee. Leonard had an off-season procedure on his knee, and inflammation after the operation kept him out of the Paris Olympics. Leonard has been held out of most of this off-season's training camps to work on getting his knee stronger and ready for the season. He said at halftime of the Clippers preseason game in Honolulu that things are looking good, but whether he will play in back-to-backs this season remains to be seen.

“I feel good,” Leonard said at halftime of the Clippers 91-90 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. “Just been taking my time, getting stronger, and getting ready.

“… We're just taking it slow, day by day, and just trying to get me back on the floor. Once those conversations come, we'll see what they're talking about [on the best approach for back-to-backs].”

Leonard played in 68 games last season, the most he had played in a season since 2017, and he was an All-NBA performer. The knee issues flared up in the playoffs, and he only got into two games. The Mavericks sent the Clippers home in the first round. The question this season is how to get Leonard through the regular season and keep him healthy for the postseason.

Who else can step up if the Clippers lose Kawhi Leonard to injury?

After the Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, their forward rotation is thin whenever Leonard sits. That led to LA bringing in Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. to address that issue. However, neither player can match George's level or when Leonard's healthy. So, what do the Clippers get from Jones and Porter?

Jones had a career year with the Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. Jones upped those numbers in the playoffs, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 36.9 percent from three. His calling card, however, was his staunch defense. Jones Jr. was an elite one-on-one defender last year, and he even called himself the best in the league against ball-handlers.

Porter, meanwhile, has appeared in 196 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC, Porter Jr. played in Greece last season, averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals.