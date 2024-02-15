The NBA has fined PJ Tucker for his trade comments.

The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker $75,000 for his public comments reported during the week of February 5 expressing a desire to be traded to another team, the league announced on Thursday.

Tucker, 38, had made it known that he wanted to be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 8 to a different contending team where he would have a chance to play. The Clippers were unable to find a trade that they liked involving the veteran, ultimately leading to his current status in Los Angeles.

While there was some speculation about Tucker possibly reaching a buyout agreement with the Clippers, that does not appear to be an option at this time. Recently, Tucker spoke with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly about his frustrations with the organization, clearly stating that he had no intentions of a buyout.

“Nah,” Tucker said. “That’s not on the table.”

Unlike James Harden, who had requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season, Tucker claimed that he never requested a trade from the Sixers. As a result, he believes that the way the Clippers are handling his situation is wrong.

“I didn't ask to be here,” Tucker told Azarly. “I didn't ask for and I didn't demand a trade to be here.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Clippers had sent Tucker and Bones Hyland home ahead of their road game against the Golden State Warriors and the All-Star break. No clear reason was given for their departure from the team, but both players were involved in trade rumors leading up to last week's deadline.

With a week to clear his mind, Tucker is expected to return to the team following the All-Star break. It is unlikely that he will become a part of the Clippers' rotations again, especially since he has not played since November 27.

In 12 games with the Clippers this season, Tucker has averaged 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in roughly 14 minutes per game.