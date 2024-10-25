The Los Angeles Clippers came into the 2024-25 NBA season with a brand new arena but also with some bad news in that Kawhi Leonard would not be available due to injury. In addition to that, the Clippers have been without veteran forward PJ Tucker who is reportedly seeking an early season trade as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Haynes reports that, “Los Angeles Clippers granted permission for PJ Tucker's agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade. Both sides continue to work together while the veteran remains away from the team waiting for an opportunity to contribute to winning.”

The Clippers acquired PJ Tucker in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season that involved James Harden coming to Los Angeles. Tucker never really found a role with the team and was outside of the rotation for most of the season. He made it known several times last year that he was unhappy with the situation.

The saga included an incident right before the All-Star break when he was sent home from the team as they were on the road. Tucker did not join the Clippers for training camp or preseason and he continues to be away from the team.

PJ Tucker's career winds down



For the majority of his career, PJ Tucker was considered one of the best role players in the NBA. He was the epitome of a 3&D player. But his overall production has waned in recent years and is a big reason why his role with the Clippers has not been significant.

Tucker was originally drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He only played a single season with the Raptors before he left the NBA and played overseas for five seasons. He returned to the league during the 2012-13 season with the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker emerged as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league. A tough and fiery player with good instincts, he made up for being a bit of an undersized forward with his tenacity.

He holds career averages of 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds. 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to the Clippers, Raptors, Suns and 76ers, Tucker has also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. He was part of the Bucks' 2021 championship team.