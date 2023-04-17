Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook was left in awe of Kawhi Leonard’s brilliance in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Phoenix Suns. Now, he wants to make sure he provides their superstar with the right kind of help as they try to make a deep run this 2023 postseason.

Leonard was sensational for the Clippers during Sunday’s showdown, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He also came up clutch for LA, helping the team score three straight triples late in the contest to pull away for good. With less than three minuets left in the match-up, he banked back-to-back triples and dished out an assist to Eric Gordon that led to a 3-pointer. As Kevin Durant said it, that sequence was what doomed the Suns.

In his postgame presser following the 115-110 win, Westbrook heaped praise on Leonard. He then vowed to help him in any way he can to ensure that he is in the best position to succeed and lead the team to wins.

“His patience, his awareness throughout the game was amazing. He’s been like that for us since I’ve been here. We had his back on the defensive end. We’ll make sure we find ways to keep making the game easy for him,” Westbrook said of Leonard, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Russell Westbrook himself stepped up big time for the Clippers in the game. His incredible defensive stop on Devin Booker in the closing seconds of the showdown definitely helped LA take the 1-0 series lead.

Sure enough, Kawhi Leonard will be hoping for the same production from Westbrook, or even better come Game 2. And by the looks of it, Russ is ready for that.