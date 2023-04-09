Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

For Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, the Los Angeles Clippers did well in signing Russell Westbrook after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz, who then bought out the contract of the veteran guard.

Speaking to reporters before the Blazers played the Clippers on Saturday, Billups expressed his belief that Westbrook and LA definitely needed each other. After all, the Clips were seeking for point guard help after the trade deadline, while Russ was searching for a new home where he could simply be himself and play his brand of basketball.

“I thought it was a good gamble to take, to be honest with you. They are what they both needed at this time, if that makes sense. Russ needed somebody that was going to hug him,” Billups said of the deal, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell Westbrook didn’t have the best start with the Clippers as the team went 0-5 in the first five games he played with them. However, he has adjusted well since then and has been phenomenal for the LA franchise. Overall in his 20 games so far–including his 20-point outing in their 136-125 win over Chauncey Billups’ Blazers on Saturday–Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

The Clippers are well poised to make the postseason, climbing back to the fifth seed following their victory over Portland. Sure enough, as the Clips try to win the franchise’s first NBA title, Westbrook will play a big role in that bid.