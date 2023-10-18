Russell Westbrook is having fun out on the court just before Tuesday night's preseason home game against the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was captured on camera nailing a difficult shot from the left side of the court before running off the court and into the dugout full of excitement.

Russell Westbrook pregame trick shot and trash talk is back 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/IoEMswGj32 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2023

Indeed, Russell Westbrook is ready for the 2023-24 NBA season. That's also probably a sign of good things to come from Westbrook's outside shooting in the upcoming campaign. Last season, he shot just 43.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from behind the arc in 73 games with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers.

Westbrook and the Clippers are playing the Nuggets for their third game of the preseason. The former league Most Valuable Player, however, has appeared in only a preseason game so far, which was during an Oct. 10 103-98 win against the Utah Jazz. Westbrook saw action for only 15 minutes in that contest, failing to make his only field-goal attempt but recording five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Westbrook, who signed a rest-of-season deal with the Clippers in the 2022-23 NBA campaign after parting ways with the Lakers, decided to stick with the Clippers by inking a two-year, $7.86 million deal with the Steve Ballmer-owned NBA franchise in the offseason. Despite the potential to earn a much more lucrative deal elsewhere, Westbrook chose to stay in Hollywood with the Clippers, believing that he could be a huge contributor to the team alongside fellow superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.