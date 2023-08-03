When the Los Angeles Clippers signed Russell Westbrook at the buyout deadline last season, the move drew mixed reactions. Westbrook never found his rhythm with the Los Angeles Lakers and fans and pundits alike questioned how he would fit with the Clippers. Fast forward to the present and it's safe to say that Westbrook's fit with the Clippers was a good one. Westbrook hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career this offseason, but it never seemed like much of a possibility that he would sign anywhere but the Clippers. This week, Westbrook took to social media during his kids camp to drop a message for fans in anticipation of the 2023-24 season.

“Clipper nation, what's up, Russ here. I'm at Jesse Owens park at my camp. But I just want to let you guys know I'm excited to be back,” Westbrook said in his video recording. “I'm looking forward to a great year. We're going to turn up again. I'm excited to be back, looking forward to seeing you all at the games. Go Clippers!”

Russell Westbrook actually had one of his most efficient seasons shooting the basketball with the Clippers while bringing needed leadership and playmaking/ball-handling. In 21 games, all starts, he averaged 15.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, Westbrook took his game to another level averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88 percent shooting from the free-throw line in five games against the Phoenix Suns.