At this point, it seems like Los Angeles Clippers fans need not wait any longer to see Russell Westbrook take the court for the first time with his new team. LA is slated to return from the All-Star break on Friday in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and right now, all signs are pointing to Russ making his much-awaited Clippers debut for that one.

Westbrook was not listed on the official injury report for Firday’s contest, per Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. This means that Russ should be available to make his debut against the Kings in a game that has already generated a lot of buzz.

It is worth noting, however, that the Clippers will be without starting center Ivica Zubac, who will be sidelined for a third straight game with a calf injury. No other active player was included in LA’s injury report, which also means that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will play against the Kings. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we all should see the first manifestation of the Clippers’ brand-new Big 3 of Kawhi, PG, and Westbrook in action.

LA head coach Ty Lue previously stated that he wants “Russ to be Russ.” The NBA champion coach clearly wants to bring out the best in his new star recruit, and Lue intends to do this by letting Westbrook do his thing. The Russell Westbrook experiment with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly work out, but the Clippers are hoping for a much different result across town.