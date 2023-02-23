The Los Angeles Clippers made a somewhat surprising decision to bring in Russell Westbrook. The point guard was traded to the Utah Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers and bought out by Utah, putting him in the free agent market in hopes of landing with a contender.

Well, the Clippers decided to bring him in, and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George publicly advocated for Westbrook’s addition. Whether or not this addition works out remains up in the air, especially after Westbrook’s disappointing run with the Lakers.

ESPN NBA analysts Zach Lowe got honest on the Clippers’ addition of Westbrook and admitted this is a massive gamble:

“The Russell Westbrook Ty Lue talked about yesterday — He’s gonna have the ball in his hands, he’s Mr. Triple Double — those comments frankly shocked me & if that’s their vision for what he’s gonna be, this qualifies as one of the biggest late-season gambles in the history of the NBA.”

Clippers head coach Ty Lue said he “wants Russ to be Russ“, and if that’s true, it could change the style of offense in LA. Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers never worked out, and Darvin Ham made the decision to bring him off the bench for the first time in his career — a move that turned out to be pretty decent for both parties.

However, Zach Lowe has a point. With the Clippers’ NBA title aspirations, adding a player of Westbrook’s stature makes sense, but if he becomes the focal point, it could derail things quickly in LA. Only time will tell if adding Russell Westbrook pays off or hurts this team.