The Los Angeles Clippers officially unveiled Russell Westbrook as their newest signing on Wednesday. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the event — and rightfully so — as the former league MVP takes his talents across town following Westbrook’s failed stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As expected, Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke to the press about the arrival of his newest star. At this point, it seems like the NBA champion shot-caller intends to let Russ spread his wings now that he’s with the Clippers:

“We want Russ to be Russ,” Lue said. “If he’s doing too much or not enough, I’ll let him know. We want him to be the MVP, the Hall of Famer that he is. We just gotta make sure it’s in the confines of our team… He’s excited, he just wants to win.”

While Westbrook did have a few bright spots during his stint with the Lakers — they were few and far between — there’s no denying that Russ just didn’t really fit well alongside LeBron James and the rest of the team. The Lakers tried to do all they can to make this experiment work, but in the end, they had no other choice but to pull the plug.

Ty Lue has other things in mind for Russell Westbrook now that he’s moved across town. As he said, Lue wants Westbrook to be the player he was/is that made him so great. It did not come without a caveat from the Clippers coach, though, as he announced his intention to keep Russ in check at all times.