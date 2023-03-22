The Los Angeles Clippers and their fans held their breath after seeing Paul George go down with a frightening leg injury during Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they can breathe a sigh of relief after the latest update from Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.
“MRI results on Paul George’s knee revealed a sprained right knee. He’ll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. 2-3 weeks puts PG’s re-evaluation between April 5th and April 13th. The regular season ends April 9th.”
This is terrific news for Paul George and the Clippers, especially after it seemed that he suffered a serious injury that might have ended his season. George left the game against the Thunder after playing 34 minutes and scoring 18 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Clippers scored just 19 fourth-quarter points and ended up losing to the Thunder, 101-100, and the absence of George was costly down the stretch. George is averaging 23.8 PPG with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the year with a 37% mark from three-point land, so he is instrumental to the success of this team.
The good news is that George could return for the playoffs. On the other hand, the Clippers are 38-35 entering Wednesday night and just two games from falling to the 10th seed and the play-in tournament, so a lot can change over the next couple of weeks in the NBA.
The timeline does put George’s availability for a potential first-round matchup into question, although it looked like he would be out for the rest of the season after the injury occurred.
Given that the re-evaluation is 3 days before the start of the first round of the playoffs, it seems highly unlikely that Paul George will be ready to play for a potential first round playoff matchup, should the Clippers get there. https://t.co/xOV3a1r35Z
If all goes well, Paul George could return for the playoffs, and that’s huge news for the Clippers.