Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Clippers and their fans held their breath after seeing Paul George go down with a frightening leg injury during Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they can breathe a sigh of relief after the latest update from Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“MRI results on Paul George’s knee revealed a sprained right knee. He’ll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. 2-3 weeks puts PG’s re-evaluation between April 5th and April 13th. The regular season ends April 9th.”

This is terrific news for Paul George and the Clippers, especially after it seemed that he suffered a serious injury that might have ended his season. George left the game against the Thunder after playing 34 minutes and scoring 18 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Clippers scored just 19 fourth-quarter points and ended up losing to the Thunder, 101-100, and the absence of George was costly down the stretch. George is averaging 23.8 PPG with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the year with a 37% mark from three-point land, so he is instrumental to the success of this team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news is that George could return for the playoffs. On the other hand, the Clippers are 38-35 entering Wednesday night and just two games from falling to the 10th seed and the play-in tournament, so a lot can change over the next couple of weeks in the NBA.

The timeline does put George’s availability for a potential first-round matchup into question, although it looked like he would be out for the rest of the season after the injury occurred.

Given that the re-evaluation is 3 days before the start of the first round of the playoffs, it seems highly unlikely that Paul George will be ready to play for a potential first round playoff matchup, should the Clippers get there. https://t.co/xOV3a1r35Z — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

If all goes well, Paul George could return for the playoffs, and that’s huge news for the Clippers.