As expected, Russell Westbrook had a significant impact on the Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 1 victory over the Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The former league MVP will now want to do the same in Game 2 on Tuesday, and it is clear that Russ is already locked in heading to tipoff.

As he was doing his pre-game workout on the court, Russ overheard a Suns reporter providing some insight on what Phoenix has to do to take control of this pivotal matchup early on. According to the reporter, the Suns have every intention of setting the tempo in this contest from the get-go. Upon hearing this message, Westbrook had a savage two-word response:

“Good luck,” he said, via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“Good luck.” Russell Westbrook to a news reporter saying the Suns will come out and set the tempo for the game 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/yh2uvoaTWv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

That’s savage. Then again, if you have any idea of how Russell Westbrook operates, then you also know that he’s going to do everything he can to stamp his authority in this game early on. One thing that Russ has no shortage of is the energy he brings to the table, and there’s no doubt that he will come firing out of the gates in Game 2.

Right now, the pressure is on the Suns. They lost the series opener on their own home floor against a Clippers side that did not have the services of Paul George. PG is still dealing with a sprained right knee, and he won’t be available on Wednesday as well, which should put the Suns at an advantage — at least on paper. Just don’t tell that to Russell Westbrook.