Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook was pivotal in their Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday; however, he knows very well the job is not yet over.

As he was heading to the locker room following his clutch performance for the Clippers, Westbrook emphasized that they have yet to achieve anything. It’s only the first game of what could be a long series, and so he made sure to remind his LA teammates that they need to keep building from their win in the opener when they return to Footprint Center on Tuesday for Game 2.

“Great win. Locked in Game 1. We gotta come back same intensity Game 2. We didn’t do nothing yet,” Westbrook said.

Russ sounds off after the Game 1 W in Phoenix 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oL8UTKSjQR — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell Westbrook was not that impactful offensively as he finished with just nine points in the game. However, he did make it up on other areas of the floor, particularly on defense. He tallied 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks in the contest.

His best stop definitely came in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter when the Clippers were just up by three, 111-108. As Devin Booker attacked the basket, Russ put the clamps on him. After blocking the shot of the Suns guard, Westbrook proceeded to tap the ball towards Booker and forced him to a turnover.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK REJECTS DEVIN BOOKER AND TAPS IT OFF HIM! (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1gU1pZ7b0h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

The Clippers couldn’t have won without Westbrook, and the team will definitely hope to get a similar performance from him or better come Game 2. Imagine how dominant LA would have been in Game 1 had Russ made at least half of his shots!