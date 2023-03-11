Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After cracking into the Top 10 of the NBA’s all-time assists list last January, Russell Westbrook–now with the Los Angeles Clippers–continues his climb. This time, he officially surpassed Isiah Thomas for no. 9.

Westbrook entered Saturday’s contest with the New York Knicks needing three dimes to break Thomas’ record. Westbrook had 9,059 assists heading to the game, while the Detroit Pistons icon accumulated 9,061 dimes throughout his legendary career.

Russ recorded his third dime of the day in the third quarter, feeding Paul George who cut into the rim for the easy slam.

Russell Westbrook has moved to 9th all-time in career assists 👏 Congrats, Russ! Watch live on the NBA App

📺: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/IWdI1QRXl9 — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2023

Russell Westbrook has been a triple-double machine for the majority of his career, so it’s not really a surprise that he is now one of the top passers in NBA history.

After passing Isiah Thomas, though, it might be long before Westbrook make it to no. 8. The OG triple-double king in Oscar Robertson is currently occupying that spot, and his mark stands at 9,887 assists. Westbrook might need more than just one season to surpass that mark.

John Stockton leads the NBA all-time assists list with 15,806. Chris Paul and LeBron James are the only active players who is in the Top 5 of the list currently. CP3 is third with 11,380 dimes and counting, while LeBron is fourth with 10,371.

Sure enough, though, setting individual records is not really Russ’ focus right now. He has yet to win a championship, and he’s definitely hoping he can finally achieve that elusive title with the Clippers.