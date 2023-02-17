After meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers franchise officials, Utah Jazz guard Russell Westbrook will reportedly meet with franchise cornerstones Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the near future, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray.

With the playoff eligible waiver deadline on Mar. 1 and Westbrook having yet to complete his buyout with the Jazz, his meeting with George and Kawhi could happen quite soon. The All-Star break, as players will have more than a week off in between games, is a possible time when the three stars will choose to meet.

The fact that the meeting is set to take place could mean that the Clippers executives liked enough of what they heard and saw from Westbrook as they discussed his possible role with the team. Nonetheless, without that being confirmed, all that can be said is that George and Kawhi are interested enough in the scenario to discuss it with the 2016-17 MVP.

Westbrook could legitimately have a starting role with L.A., given Clippers head coach Ty Lue’s history of trusting veteran players and his desire to have a true point guard. A player that can put PG and Leonard in position for easier buckets — let alone to run the offense — would certainly help jump start the offense.

Whether or not that player can be Westbrook may simply depend on if he and the veteran-led squad believe they can truly mesh.

For what it’s worth, multiple Clippers players have stepped forward to advocate for their front office to sign Westbrook. Chief amongst them Paul George.

So, at least his potential teammates believe that he would a fit.