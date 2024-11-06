The Los Angeles Clippers' roster looks very different in 2024-25 after Paul George departed in free agency, signing a big four-year, $212 million deal to join Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

PG was a key piece for the Clippers but couldn't take them to the Promised Land alongside Kawhi Leonard, who both dealt with injuries.

Animated owner Steve Ballmer recently spoke on George's exit and said both parties made the right decision.

Via ESPN:

“We were able to get three guys who are tough, hard-playing guys,” Ballmer said. “And we still have the ability to consistently make ourselves better. So it was the right choice for us.

“Paul obviously thought it was the right choice for him. I'll miss him. Very good human being, like him a lot, except when they play us. Wish him all the best, just not when they play us. And he was a good Clipper.”

PG said himself he would've signed a three-year extension worth $150 million that LA gave Kawhi in January. However, negotiations dragged on into the summer and at that point, he either wanted a no-trade clause or a four-year max contract. The Clippers weren't willing to put that on the table.

The organization went in a much different direction this past offseason, signing secondary pieces Kris Dunn, Kevin Porter Jr, and Derrick Jones Jr. Ballmer definitely wanted to see George in a Clippers uniform again, but they used the money to upgrade other parts of the roster:

“We wanted Paul back,” Ballmer said. “We made him a big offer. We really wanted him here. We just wanted to not put ourselves in a position where we can't consistently be good. We offered them the max for three years and Philly offered them the max for four years. OK, I get it. But in terms of our trajectory and staying really good, it was really going to be an issue for us.

“The truth is, with Paul not coming back, we were able to upgrade our team. We don't [sign] Derrick Jones Jr. if Paul comes back. We don't [sign] Kris Dunn, [or have] our new defensive identity. Might not have [signed] Kevin Porter Jr., Nico [Batum]. … You could say, well, they're not Paul George. No, they're not Paul George.”

George spent five seasons in Los Angeles, averaging 23 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He just made his season debut for the Sixers, scoring 15 points after recovering from a knee injury. PG will make his return to Southern California on Wednesday evening to face the Clippers.