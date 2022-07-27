Whenever the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks, there always seems to be a little more at stake for both teams. This is without a doubt one of the emerging rivalries in the NBA, and at the center of this feud are Terance Mann and Luka Doncic.

Mann and Doncic have had their fair share of confrontations on the basketball court. It seems that these two players just don’t like each other very much. So much so, that some folks see their relationship as a full-on rivalry.

For his part, however, Mann was quick to play down the beef rumors. Speaking to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, the Clippers stud revealed that his supposed “rivalry” with Luka Doncic is nothing more than their innate competitive spirit spilling over (h/t Joey Linn of FanNation):

“I wouldn’t say we’re rivals,” Mann said. “It’s all on-court stuff, fun and games. I think we’re out there making each other better. Just out there battling and getting under each other’s skin, and that’s part of the game.”

It doesn’t sound like this is anything personal — at least for Mann. Whatever the case may be, these two players always seem to have something to say to each other whenever they face off on the court. While we are not aware of the full extent of their subject of discussion, I believe that it would be safe to say that these talks are not exactly very friendly in nature.