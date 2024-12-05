In the second half of a 127-105 NBA Cup win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann fractured a middle finger in his left hand. Mann won't be back in action anytime soon. No timetable is set for his return, as he'll undergo surgery, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

“Terance Mann will have surgery to repair fractured middle finger on left hand,” Murray reported. “Will be evaluated in three weeks: Christmas.”

Mann suffered the injury in the third quarter of Tuesday's win as the Clippers improved to 14-10.

Expand Tweet

However, the Clippers followed up a blowout victory with a 108-80 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Julius Randle's 20 points led six scorers in double figures, including All-Star Anthony Edwards (16 points), Josh Minot (13 points), Mike Conley Jr., and Jaden McDaniels, who each scored with 11 points.

Tyronn Lue's encouraging Kawhi Leonard update

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue delivered an update on Kawhi Leonard, signaling a return to the floor should soon be on the horizon. The 14-year All-Star is on track to making his regular-season debut. Lue says Leonard is back on the floor during practice.

Ahead of facing the Timberwolves, Lue provided an encouraging update, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“He's progressing well,” Lue said. “He's been able to get on the court and do some things on the court, which is good for us. So just still checking every box, making sure that he's doing the right things and his workouts are really good and making sure we don't let him get to the next step until he checks those boxes, so our medical staff has done a great job with that, making sure that we make sure he's 100% when he comes back.”

Coming off of 2023-24, in which Leonard reached the most regular-season games since 2016-17, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in 68 games for the Clippers.