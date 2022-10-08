The determining factor in Reggie Jackson, John Wall starting at point guard

LOS ANGELES, CA – The LA Clippers starting point guard spot is still up for grabs, with Reggie Jackson and John Wall still vying for that position. With about two weeks left until opening night, head coach Tyronn Lue still doesn’t know who he plans to start.

Speaking at an open practice at USC’s Galen Center on Thursday night, Lue said the competition between the two is still open. The determining factor? Fit.

“I think which guy fits better with the first unit and which guy fits better with the second unit, and who plays well together,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said at practice. “It’s not about who’s the best player, it’s about what’s the best fit for our team to win and be successful, and so that’s what I’m looking for.”

Reggie Jackson started for the Clippers in Monday night’s preseason matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers in Seattle, Washington. Jackson and John Wall both played 14 first half minutes, with Wall doing so off the Clippers bench.

Wall has only come off the bench 12 times in his 650-game career, including 37 playoff appearances. There’s a legitimate chance Wall will be the Clippers point guard off the bench behind Jackson.

“It’ll be different for me,” Wall said on potentially coming off the bench. “I only did it a couple times in my career and that was coming back from injury, but like I never really played with P (Paul George) and Kawhi (Leonard) yet in practice so hopefully the next couple days before our next game I get the opportunity to feel it out. Me as a point guard that’s my job to figure out where guys want the ball at like even [Sunday] at shootaround I asked T-Lue, ‘ok, what sets do I need to be running for Luke and Norm to get those guys going. For me as a point guard I always got the ball and always get credit for myself to make plays and if it’s a real game I be in a different mode of attacking more for myself but also keeping the defense there but I’m just trying to figure things out for the preseason.”

Despite his familiarity and comfortability with being the starting point guard, John Wall insists coming off the Clippers bench is not something that matters to him.

“For me, I’m just happy to play basketball again. I’m a competitor, I know a lot of people ask me, ‘are you mad if you start or not start?’ I don’t care. I’m a competitor and I just want an opportunity to go out there and compete for a spot and if I get it, I get it. And if I don’t, we know how talented Reggie Jackson is and what he’s done for this team and helping these guys out, especially when Kawhi and PG was out. Even when they was there, he’s a great piece.

“I want to be [John Wall of 2016], but I don’t have to do it every night, I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win… I still got all the stuff I had in 2016.” John Wall says he doesn’t have to be a ‘Batman’ on this Clippers team. pic.twitter.com/hNYHXHZsRg — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 10, 2022

“Whoever gets the spot is great. We all just come here with one goal and trying to win a championship. But I think it’s exciting man, I get to come back and play, it’s not really too much for me to do, just go out there and play my game and Kawhi’s coming back so I think it’s going to be fun.”

The Clippers will get their first taste of John Wall at starting point guard alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.