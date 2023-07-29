The Los Angeles Clippers have failed to reach the Promised Land with their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but that simply comes down to health. They undoubtedly have one of the best coaches in the Association at the helm in Ty Lue, a seasoned veteran who knows exactly what it takes to win in this league.

Speaking during a recent appearance on “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Lue, who also had a 10+ year career in the NBA, explained how his days as a player helped him become an elite head coach. Via ClutchPoints (H/T Showtime Basketball):

“I played and I've seen different situations… When I'm watching film, getting ready for the game, I want to make sure this is my 1st, 2nd, 3rd adjustment… and so, I'm always ahead of the game.”

A lot of players turn into coaches but Lue has made it his mission to be one of the best around. After all, he did win a title in his first season as an HC back in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lue is also known as a coach who is phenomenal at making in-game adjustments for the better and as Lue said above, he credits his playing days for that ability.

Ty Lue has been in charge of the Clips since 2020 and although they've yet to win a title, the LA front office knows they have the right man leading the way. If Kawhi and PG can stay healthy in 2023-24, perhaps a championship run could finally be in the cards.