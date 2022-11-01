Tyronn Lue’s challenge to Paul George after making NBA history in Clippers’ win over Rockets

On Sunday afternoon, Paul George said he needed to be better in order for the Los Angeles Clippers to win. Over four straight losses, George had struggled by averaging just 13.3 points on 31 percent shooting from the field. A day later, he came through and delivered when they needed him most.

George finished Monday night’s Halloween game against the Houston Rockets with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals, and five 3-pointers. According to StatMuse, that’s the first time in NBA history that a player has ever finished with that kind of stat line.

PG put up arguably the greatest performance of the season so far: — 35 PTS

— 9 REB

— 8 AST

— 6 STL

— 5 3P

— First player in NBA history with those numbers

— Game tying three

— Game saving steal

— Game winning shot pic.twitter.com/UNNg5xJE6T — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

In addition to that, George scored or assisted on 17 of the Clippers’ 22 fourth-quarter points. He scored 10 points in the final frame, including the final five points — a game-tying 3-pointer with about 40 seconds remaining and a game-winning baseline fadeaway jumper with 6.2 seconds remaining.

Paul George for the tie! pic.twitter.com/x8oC2DZW0J — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 1, 2022

PAUL GEORGE FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/ThgHUq9O6P — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 1, 2022

“I take full responsibility for us and our record right now,” Paul George said following the win. “Not getting off to the starts, having the start that we have so far. Regardless, like I have been saying, regardless of who is in the lineup, who’s not, I am more than capable of going out and performing and willing our team to wins. So I took a lot of on the chin from myself for the way we have been playing and for the start that we have had so far.”

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will need this version of Paul George a lot more. George has two games with at least 35 points on 51 percent shooting this season, but also has four games with 16 points or fewer on no higher than 36.4 percent shooting. If the Clippers are going to win some games and regain their mojo, it starts with George.

“He was big time,” Norman Powell said of George’s night. “He was due. I think he was due for a game like this. Stayed with it and was able to make big shot after big shot to keep us in it. Draw up a play for him to get to his spot like he always does and he was able to get it done. Seem him do it against me, and now it’s good to see it being on the same team.”

When asked if this is the type of game the Clippers will need from Paul George on a night-to-night basis, especially with Kawhi Leonard out, head coach Tyronn Lue did not mince words.

“Hell yeah,” Lue said with a laugh. “Yeah, right now while we’re struggling we need everything, everybody, every point. But tonight was huge. 35-9-8, six steals, two blocks. Right now while we’re struggling we need him to play at that kinda level.”

The Clippers will embark on a quick two-game road trip in Texas. First, they’ll take on the Rockets again on Wednesday night before facing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Leonard will miss those two games as his status remains completely up in the air, so the team will continue to heavily rely on George’s greatness until guys can start making shots again and Leonard is able to return.