JJ Redick is a real stud in every sense of the word. If you don’t believe me, then just ask Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. Or rather, ask his mom.

Lue was the guest of honor in a recent episode of Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, and they had quite an interesting conversation about how Lue didn’t like him very much back in the day. Coach Ty revealed that this actually had a lot to do with the fact that his mom had a bit of a crush on his ex-teammate:

“It was another reason why later on down the road, I didn’t like him too much,” Lue said of Redick, “because my mom’s not really attracted to white guys, but she loves JJ. So, I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t like this guy.'”

That’s hilarious. Redick looked like he didn’t know how to react to Lue’s revelation, and he all he could do was laugh. He then blurted out a three-word NSFW reaction to the truth bomb:

“What the f–k?” Redick responded.

Redick spent the first six years of his career with the Orlando Magic, and it was at this time where he had the chance to be teammates with Lue. This was the Clippers coach’s last stop before he retired in 2009, and apparently this was probably also the time when Lue’s mom got a chance to meet Redick. Clearly, a young JJ left quite an impression on her, which may have understandably struck a chord with Tyronn Lue.