Published November 30, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Norman Powell was scorching hot for the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. That’s why you can’t blame the guy for taking every shot that he could on the court that evening – even ones outside of basketball.

With the spotlight on him during the postgame interview after carrying the Clippers in the fourth quarter against the Blazers, Powell was asked about his affinity for Portland. He hilariously used that opportunity to let the world know that his house in the area is currently on the open market:

“They accepted me after my first trade with open arms. The fans are great. The organization was great. They blessed me with a contract that’s life-changing. I love it out here. I still have my house. If anybody wanna buy it, it’s up for sale. I love Portland, man. It was a good time getting back,” said Norman Powell.

Norman Powell asks if anyone wants to buy his house in Portland in his post game interview pic.twitter.com/1W87nWTlZF — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 30, 2022

It’s unclear how much his shoutout helps his asking price, but he definitely added himself a few fans after his showing that night. The Clippers wing poured in 32 points off the bench, including 22 in the fourth quarter alone. It’s hard to doubt his familiarity with those Portland rims.

Norman Powell also pushed the boundaries of his television presence in another way. During another part of his interview, he accidentally dropped an F-bomb for unsuspecting viewers after getting riled up about his big night.

Norman Powell forgot he was on live television dropping the F-bomb after the Clippers' win 😅pic.twitter.com/cGW5eIjW8h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

Norman Powell’s unpredictability both on the court and as an interview subject may very well be much-watch TV for Clippers fans going forward.