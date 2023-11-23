The Clippers' Paul George passed franchise legend Chris Paul in a key stat category that demonstrates his success with the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers have attempted to tweak their roster ever since the days of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin in hopes of bringing a championship to the City of the Angels not owned by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently the team enjoyed the return of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. New addition James Harden sent a choice message to his ‘haters' and those who doubt him in light of his new role on his new team out West.

The Clippers have become a haven for star two-guards and small forwards, and Paul George is one of them.

Recently, George surpassed franchise legend and point guard Chris Paul in a category that is becoming more and more important in today's National Basketball Association.

“Paul George has passed Chris Paul for sole possession of 4th place on the Clippers’ all-time 3-pointers made list,” wrote reporter Tomer Azarly on Twitter.

Leonard also hit his 1,000 career 3-pointer during the contest against the Spurs on Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving.

George's Clippers accomplishment came on a night when Harden continued to toy with Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama on the perimeter.

Harden unleashed his patented crossover, got Wembanyama reaching, and finished off a two-point pull-up jump shot that had fans going wild in the stands and on X.

“He saw Wemby and was like, this is my time to shine,” one fan said about Harden's insane move.

The Clippers led the Spurs by nine points as the second quarter ticked down in San Antonio, suggesting that a resurgence could be underway for LA's “other” team this season.