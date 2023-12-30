Carmelo Anthony posits that Clippers' Paul George has an undeniable impact.

A lot of players come to mind in a growing hooper's mind. A lot of kids in the 90s wanted to be like Michael Jordan. For kids in the 2000s and 2010s, they would discard their crumpled-up papers in the bin while yelling the names of Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant. Times are changing now and some of them have to model their game after a new superstar. Carmelo Anthony explains why Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George has the most impact on this side of the game, via 7 PM in Brooklyn.

“You're talking about the mold of 6'11, can handle, can shoot, a sniper, a killer. So, these young kids today want that mold. Why do you think a lot of kids today are talking about PG? It is no disrespect to nobody that's the mold of what you create a player on 2k. You are creating that,” Carmelo Anthony declared.

The Clippers star already has the set artillery for success. More than his on-court production that delivers on both sides of the floor, Paul George has left a mark on young hoopers everywhere. He has an amazing line of sneakers that fits any hoopers' qualification for swag and performance. Moreover, he has also brought the world of the NBA closer to fans through his podcast.

Every kid wants to excel on defense but also grill their opponents with nasty moves like the Clippers star. His build along with his relevance and cerebral nature while playing surely drive Anthony's point home. George might not be Stephen Curry or Michael Jordan but he has surely left a great impact on the game.